Subsidy removal: Tinubu orders review of proposed N8,000 cash transfer





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has directed that the proposed N8,000 conditional cash transfer programme which is a palliative to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately.

The President also said that the whole gamut of the palliative package of government to cushion the effect of subsidy removal that has led to the high cost of goods and services be unveiled to Nigerians.

These among others were contained in a statement issued by Mr. Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communication and Strategy in Abuja last night.

The President according to the statement assured Nigerians that the N500 billion approved by parliament to cushion the pain occasioned by the end of subsidy regime will be judiciously utilised.

He further said that the beneficiaries of the reliefs shall be Nigerians irrespective of their ethnic, religious or political affiliation.

The statement read: “You will agree with me…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper