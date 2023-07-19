Transfer: Man City agree deal to sign Gvardiol from RB Leipzig





By Ayobami Okerinde

Champions League and English Premier League winners Manchester City is set to complete the signing of defender Joško Gvardiol from German side RB Leipzig.

The Croatian international has established himself as one of the top center backs in Europe.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the 21-year-old became the youngest ever player to score for Croatia at a major tournament in the third place match against Morocco.

He joined RB Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 and played 59 times for the German DFB-Pokal winners.

