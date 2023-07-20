17m Nigerians’ skills globally can be harnessed for devt – NiDCOM





The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) says over 17 million Nigerians across the globe, with skills, knowledge, network and experiences are indispensable assets which can be harnessed to bolster Nigeria’s progress and development.

The Chairman of NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at a news conference ahead of the 17th annual National Diaspora Day slated for July 25 and 26.

Dabiri-Erewa acknowledged that the Diaspora was making feats, internationally, in fields like education, medicine, health, sports, media and entertainment, leadership and politics, finance, science, transportation, tourism, industry and agribusiness.

The chairman noted that Nigeria was blessed with a diverse Diaspora population, worldwide, and possessed the potential to contribute to national development.

“We must accept that the Diaspora characterises a powerful force for change, not because of the financial remittances, but because they pose a lot more than…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper