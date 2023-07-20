Abia Assembly crisis: Obey House rules for peace to reign, suspended PDP lawmaker tells Speaker





By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Member representing Obingwa East State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Chief Solomon Akpulonu , has tasked the Speaker of the Assembly, Mr. Emmanuel Emeruwa, to obey the rules of the House which stipulates that the majority party shall occupy the majority positions in the Assembly.

The PDP has 11 members, LP 10, while the YPP has 2 and APC 1 in the 24 member Assembly.

Emeruwa had during plenary on Tuesday, accused Akpulonu of ‘granting interviews to journalists over the affairs of the House without clearance from the leadership’ and announced his suspension for 14 sitting days.

The House has been embroiled in crisis since the Speaker announced Hon. Uchenna Okoro, of the minority Labour Party as the majority leader of the House. The PDP led by Akpulonu has been staging walkouts during sittings over the situation.

In an interview with Vanguard, Akpulonu advised the speaker to comply with the rules of the House and allow the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper