Don Jazzy, coolest person ever – Ayra Starr





By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian songstress Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr has disclosed that Mavins boss, Don Jazzy is cool and calm.

The ‘Sability’ crooner recounted her first encounter with the music executive in an interview with Teen Vogue Magazine.

“I remember the first time meeting him, I was just so shy. I would be in the studio with my brother, and if he leaves the room, we look at each other and scream, ‘Oh, my God!’ But when I met him, he was the coolest person ever. He just wanted to speak to me, to understand where my mind was. He saw that I wanted it so much.”

The 21-year-old, who is signed to the label, revealed Don Jazzy gave her much creative freedom to discover her sound.

“My first year recording music, Jazzy left me in the studio, and he said, ‘Just make music.’ He didn’t say, ‘Make this type of music or sing about this.’ Everything was left up to me, and I discovered myself. I feel like I’m still…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper