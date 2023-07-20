Fuel price hike: Embrace cycling to decimate hardship, Oluwo urges Nigerians





The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has advised Nigerians to resort to cycling to ameliorate the pangs of the increase in fuel price by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited on Tuesday.

The monarch also urged Nigerians to engage in carpooling to reduce the cost of car maintenance, especially on fuel consumption.

Oba Akanbi also disclosed that the system is an alternative arrangement to survive the financial difficulty Nigerians face on transportation due to fuel subsidy removal.

The traditional ruler, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem on Thursday, said cycling and walking for short distances are important to agile individuals.

Defending the advice, Oba Akanbi noted that there is no class for bicycle riding in advanced countries and called on Nigerians to help themselves in cost management.

“While calling on the Nigerian government to fast track palliatives and salary increments for workers, I enjoin Nigerians to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper