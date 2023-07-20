Fuel subsidy: Diri unveils 106 vehicles





By Samuel Oyadongha

GOVERNOR Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has unveiled a new transport scheme as part of measures to alleviate the suffering of commuters in the state occasioned by the Federal Government’s removal of fuel subsidy.

Inaugurating 100 taxis and six luxury buses at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Banquet Hall premises in Yenagoa, yesterday, Diri said the initiative was his administration’s palliative to boost the transportation sector.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, acknowledged the hardship on Bayelsans due to the removal of the subsidy on petrol.

He said: “This is another historic day as we launch this fleet of transport vehicles to alleviate the suffering of our people.

“For those who have been crying over the ban on commercial tricycles at night, this is an effective replacement. The ban is, however, still in force.

“Now, we have taxis that will run within the city of Yenagoa and environs to the Niger…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper