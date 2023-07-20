Fuel subsidy palliative list: Abia govt yet to take position — Commissioner





By Steve Oko

Commissioner for Information, Abia State, Mr Okey Kanu, has said that the State Government is yet to take a position on the list of beneficiaries of the fuel subsidy palliative.

The Commissioner who spoke with our Correspondent said that Government was still consulting, and would very soon be ready with the list and other arrangements concerning the palliative.

He said Gov. Alex Otti-led administration would always prioritise the welfare of the masses and would ensure that the interest of Abians is safeguarded.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper