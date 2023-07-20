Gunmen kill 3 in Imo communities





By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—Gunmen have killed three persons in about two communities of Orogwe and Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

An eyewitness who confirmed the development to newsmen in Owerri, said the attacks happened in different locations early this week.

He said a former Enugu Psychiatrist Director, popularly known as Jojo, was attacked and his vehicle snatched. The reason for the attack was linked to the Simon Ekpa announced sit-at-home order in the South-East.

The eyewitness said: “It’s sad the people of Ndegwu and Orogwe, both communities in Owerri West no longer sleep with their two eyes closed. On Wednesday, two people were killed at Orogwe, while one was killed at Ndegwu by same attackers.

“A former Enugu Psychiatrist director had his vehicle snatched last Monday.”

Reacting, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Henry Okoye, said: “I am yet to receive an official report on the above cases.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper