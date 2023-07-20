Man, 54, allegedly beats lover to death in Calabar





By Ike Uchechukwu

CALABAR—There was pandemonium, Tuesday, at Abasi Obori, following an altercation between two lovers leading to the death of 34-year-old Ms. Esther Ndarake, who was allegedly beaten to death by his older lover, 54-year-old Nkereuwen Etuk during an argument.

Vanguard gathered that the incident occured at 32, Abasi Obori Street, Calabar South LGA, following a violent encounter that ended in a tragic loss of Ms Ndarake’s life.

Findings showed that on the evening of July 18, 2023, the duo had a misunderstanding and the suspect started hitting his girlfriend, Esther Ndarake.

Eyewitnesses, who pleaded anonymity, recounted a distressing scene that unfolded at the scene.

According to the eyewitness, “We can’t really tell what happened between them but we heard noises as the couple engaged in an arguement.

“Within moments, the dispute escalated into a horrifying display of violence, with Mr. Etuk, unleashing brutal blows on Ms. Ndarake in their…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper