Military High Command activates ‘war mode’, arrests 72 terrorists collaborators





…Troops Eliminate 23 Terrorists/Bandits

…Rescue 37 Kidnapped Civilians

…Recover N3.525million cash, 125,000 CFA and 60 GHA Cedis

…Destroy 22 Illegal Refinery Sites.

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday that the current leadership of the armed forces of Nigeria has activated troops into ‘War Mode’ to counter the threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and economic sabotage being perpetrated against Nigerians.

Consequently, in the last one week, troops neutralized 23 terrorists, bandits and IPOB militants, rescued 17 kidnapped civilians and arrested 32 criminal elements including terrorist’s collaborators, logistics supplies, oil vandals and IPOB militants.

Making this known at a briefing on Thursday, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba said a total of N3.525million cash, 125,000 CFA and 60 GHA Cedis were also recovered from the criminal elements after the various operations by troops and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper