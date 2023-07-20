Modern tech: Sanwo-Olu, Dubai exhibitors parley on exchange, investments





.as Lagos ready to host a global exhibition

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and management of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and KAOUN International Dubai, led by Ms Trixie Loh Yi Shan LohMirmand have expanded and talked over the proposed partnership on technology exchange and investments.

The meeting, it was gathered was a follow-up on the proposed partnership on technology exchange being developed by the Lagos State Government and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)-based international exhibition firms.

Recall that last June, the governor, attended the Gulf Information Technology Exchange (GITEX)–Africa’s largest technology conference held in Morocco–which was organised by DWTC and KAOUN International Dubai.

Before a global audience, Sanwo-Olu shared the story of Lagos’ technological advancement, while reassuring investors of the State’s willingness to pursue Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the local technology…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper