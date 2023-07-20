Nnamdi Kanu’s release ‘ll expose criminal gangs in Southeast – Nextier





…Urges FG to engage women as informants to unmasked enforcers of sit-at-home

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

To halt the persistent sit-at-home in Southeast, research experts from Nextier SPD, have advised the Federal Government to facilitate the release of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in order to expose criminal gangs that have infiltrated the separatist movement.

Nextier also urged the government to engage the services of women as informants in order to get rid of those behind the enforcement of sit-at-home that has crippled the economy of the Southeast.

These among others were contained in the report released by the Nextier SPD experts, Dr. Ben Nwosu, an Associate Consultant at Nextier SPD, a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Development Studies, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, and Senior Lecturer Political Science Department, Nsukka Campus and Dr. Ndu Nwokolo, a Partner at Nextier and an Honorary Fellow at the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper