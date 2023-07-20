No apologies for sending my kids to private school — Gov Fubara





By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers State has said he owes no apology for choosing a private school for the elementary education of his children irrespective of any undertone the public would give the option.

Fubara joined other parents, yesterday, for the graduation ceremony of 2023 Grade Six Class of Private Green Oak International School, Port Harcourt, to celebrate his son, Joseph, among the graduands.

Pre-empting public criticism for shunning public schools for education of his children as an office holder, the governor said: “For the past two weeks, every morning, Joseph wakes up, comes to my bed and asks: are you attending my graduation?

“I was looking for excuse but because of the way he was insisting, I don’t want to lose him. Let me as a government representing the good people of Rivers State commend this school.

“I know when I leave here, there might be a few interpretation of attending this graduation but the truth remains…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper