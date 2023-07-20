Peter Obi is the chosen one — Charly Boy





By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy has heaped praises on the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the recently concluded 2023 election, Peter Obi, describing him as the ‘chosen one’.

The veteran singer also affirmed that the former Anambra governor is his ‘Jesus on earth’.

Charly Boy hailed him for his humanitarian strides and for celebrating his 62nd birthday with thousands of displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Wednesday.

Yesterday, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi celebrated his birthday with over 18,000 displaced persons in different IDP camps in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau state, He handed cheques and truck of food items to them and assured them of a new Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/q4uLqeLvZu — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) July 20, 2023

He wrote: “Yesterday, His Excellency Peter Gregory Obi celebrated his birthday with over…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper