Shettima presides over Economic Council meeting in Aso Rock





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima is currently presiding over the second National Economic Council, NEC, meeting at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

NEC is comprised of the 36 governors of the federation, Ministers in charge of finance, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari among others.

The early callers at the Council Chamber for the meeting slated for 11am are Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State his colleague from Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule and the deputy governor of Enugu State, Barrister Ifeanyi Ossai.

Also present are, the Gombe State governor, Inuwa Yahya, Zamfara governor, Dauda Lawan, Katsina, Dikko Radda, Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak Abia, Dr. Alex Otti, Chundung and Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Others are Bauchi, Senator Bala Mohammed, Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, Delta,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper