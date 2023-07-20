Sokoto Governorship tribunal adjourns until Aug. 20 for final addresses





The Election Petition Tribunal in Sokoto state has adjourned sitting until Aug. 26, for the adoption of addresses in the petition challenging the election of Gov. Ahmad Aliyu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribunal Chairman, Justice Haruna Mshelia, adjourned the case after Gov. Aliyu, his deputy, Idris Gobir and APC closed their defence in the petition filed by Sa’idu Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Umar, the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 governorship elections, had led 32 witnesses to prove his petition.

He prayed the tribunal to void Aliyu’s election and declare him the winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Earlier, the Respondents’ Counsel, Yusuf Ali, SAN and Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, led APC Assistant Secretary in Sokoto state, Yakubu Maccido and present Headmaster of Model Primary School Sabon Birni, Jamilu Yakubu in evidence.

Yakubu testified that Gobir attended his school and presented a school register which was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper