Tamunominini Makinde laments challenges of menstrual hygiene of girl-child





By Adeola Badru

The wife of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, has lamented that poor menstrual hygiene has been a significant challenge for some girls due to lack of access to good sanitary pads, clean public toilets, menstrual hygiene management, among others.

She made the submission yesterday, during the commemoration of this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day, held at the House of Chiefs, Parliament Building, Secretariat, Ibadan.

Mrs Makinde, while speaking at the event tagged: “A Day out with the Girls of Oyo State,” noted that the event was to discuss and give proper menstrual education to girls in the state, adding that it was important for them to know how to take care of themselves during their menstrual period.

According to her: “Healthcare is crucial during menstruation as your body undergoes natural hormonal changes, your menstrual hygiene matters because it directly impacts your wellbeing, education and self-confidence.”

“Educate…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper