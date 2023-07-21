2023 elections: Why I am not on exile — Charly Boy





By Ayobami Okerinde

Nigerian musician Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has revealed why he is still in the country at the moment, two months after the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as president.

Recall that Charly Boy, in a tweet over a year ago, said he would leave the country if Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress or Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party won the 2023 presidential election.

The singer noted that he would go to Ghana and ‘beg for citizenship.’

In a new post on his Twitter handle, he said he is in the country due to the hope he has in Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

“I remember over 1yr ago, I bin talk say, if PDP or APC win election I go just pack my tins commot Nigeria. Today am still staying put in Nigeria because am hopeful in the face of all the Potopoto I see. Thank you Peter Obi for renewing my HOPE. God bless you.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper