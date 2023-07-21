Court orders DSS to grant Kanu access to his medical records





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to grant the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, access to his medical records.

The court, in a judgement that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, held that objections the security agency raised against Kanu’s request lacked merit.

It held that Kanu was constitutionally entitled to have access to both the records he requested for and the medical doctors of his choice.

Nevertheless, Justice Nyako, held that the independent medical examination of Kanu by his personal physicians should be supervised by the DSS, with the entire process recorded and sealed for security purposes.

The judgement followed a suit that the embattled IPOB leader filed through his team of lawyers led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN.

Specifically, Kanu, had in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 2341/2022, said he would need his doctors to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper