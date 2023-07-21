Death of KFC’s Staff: Autopsy yet to be concluded – police





By Efe Onodjae

It has been just over a week since the unfortunate incident involving two KFC staff members at the 23 Road, Festac Town, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, where they were reportedly arrested by Lagos State Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in connection with the death of Anita Chiwendu. As of now, the exact cause of Anita Chiwendu’s death remains unverified.

As previously reported by Vanguard, the deceased’s mother, relatives, and friends visited the eatery to demand her corpse, which occurred five days after her passing. According to her employers, Anita Chiwendu collapsed while spreading her clothes on the line. The tragic incident happened merely two months after she had been employed.

When contacted for an update on the situation regarding the late Anita Chiwendu’s body, the Lagos State Public Relations Officer SP Benjamin Hundeyin,, stated, “The family and their lawyer are now aware of where the corpse is located, but the autopsy is yet to be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper