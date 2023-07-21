DHQ activates ‘war mode’ against terror, as military kills 23





•Rescues 37 kidnapped civilians

•Arrests 72 terrorists’ collaborators, logistics suppliers, economic saboteurs

•Recovers N3.525m cash, 125,000 CFA, 60 GHA Cedis

•Destroys 22 illegal refinery sites

By Kingsley Omonobi & Ndahi Marama

Defence Headquarters said, yesterday, that the current leadership of the Armed Forces has activated troops into ‘war mode’, with a view to countering the threats of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and economic sabotage being perpetrated against Nigerians.

Consequently, in the last one week, troops neutralised 23 terrorists, bandits and IPoB militants, rescued 17 kidnapped civilians and arrested 32 criminal elements, including terrorists’ collaborators, logistics suppliers, oil vandals and IPoB militants.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, who disclosed this at a briefing in Abuja, said N3.525 million cash, 125,000 CFA and 60 GHA Cedis were also recovered from the criminal elements,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper