ECOWAS Parliament, East African Legislative Assembly collaborate to boost business integration





By Victoria Ojeme

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have announced a plan to join forces to promote free movement of people, trade, and investment in a bid to foster greater integration and enhance business prospects within the continent.

The two regional legislative bodies recently engaged in discussions during a courtesy visit by EALA’s Speaker, Rt. Hon Ntakirutimana Joseph, to the ECOWAS Parliament’s Speaker, Rt Hon. Sidie Mohamed Tunis in Abuja. Both sides expressed their commitment to developing a legislative framework that encourages integration.

During a press conference held after their closed-door meeting, Hon Joseph emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation between ECOWAS and EALA. He stated that their goal is to create an Africa where people can move freely and conduct business across regions, ultimately fostering a more connected and prosperous continent. While…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper