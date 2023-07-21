FG approves Infrastructure Support Fund for states





President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) for states as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on the Nigerians.

A statement by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, said the approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the new Fund would enable states to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm to market road improvements; agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions.

Others areas are health, with a focus on basic healthcare; education, especially basic education; power and water resources, that will improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.

Alake also said that the committee also resolved to save a portion of the monthly distributable proceeds to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper