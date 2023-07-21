I’m enjoying God’s favour — Akeredolu





— Acting gov, wife, Speaker, Media aide, and others greet him @ 67

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said that despite his indisposition, he still enjoying God’s divine favour.

Recall that the governor has been on medical leave since June, this year.

The medical leave has been extended following doctors’ advice.

A short message, he posted on his Facebook page reads: “Which of the Favour of the Lord can I deny? Chapter 67. To God be the Laud, Honour and Glory!!!

Meanwhile, the Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa and his wife Seun have described the governor as an inspirational leader.

In his birthday message to the governor, Ayedatiwa said that ” Arakunrin, you are

a visionary and a true inspiration to me and all of us who follow your footsteps in service and leadership.

” Even in the face of daunting challenges, you have remained steadfast in your commitment to good governance and the wellbeing of our people.

” You are a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper