No vessel affected in Lagos Port fire – Sifax





By Godwin Oritse

THE management of Sifax, owners of Port and Cargo Handling Company Limited, operators of terminal ‘C’ has refuted media report making the round about a vessel being gutted by fire.

In a statement signed by Muyiwa Akande, Head Corporate Communication of the group, said the vessel at berth as at the time of the incident was not affected while container both on board the vessel as well as other consignment at the terminal were also not affected.

Akande also said although, substantial damage was done to the gantry crane adding that the fire did not spread because of the timely intervention of firefighter and other stakeholders.

According to Akande : “At about 12:50 on Thursday July 20, 2023, one of our equipment, a shore crane, developed a technical fault and before anything could be done to fix, it went up in flames.

“There was a quick response from all stakeholders which resulted in putting out the fire as soon as possible even though substantial…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper