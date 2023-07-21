Shooting: Father hails Appeal Court N100m judgment against Customs





Malam Muhammad Sani, father to Abdulrahman Sani who was killed by operatives of Nigeria Customs Services (NCS), has lauded the Appeal Court for upholding an earlier ruling which ordered N100 million compensation to the family.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the family had gone to court after the killing of Abdulrahman on Nov. 10, 2020.

Justice Babagana Ashigar of Federal High Court sitting in Birnin Kebbi, on May 25, 2022, ordered the NCS to pay N100 million as compensation to the family of the deceased.

The NCS however went to the Appeal Court, Sokoto Division, asking the court to set aside the judgment.

The panel of appeal court judges, led by Justice Muhammad Maiwada on Friday, upheld the earlier ruling of the Federal High Court.

The court said that the killing of Abdulrahman was unlawful and a violation of the deceased fundamental right to life guaranteed under Section 33 Subsection 1 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

It ordered the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper