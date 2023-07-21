Stakeholders want Peterside appointed as Rivers Utd Chairman





By Jacob Ajom

Some sports stakeholders in Rivers State who are friends of Bishop Peterside Idah are pleading with the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara to appoint him as Chairman of the state-owned football club, Rivers United.

This is following the high-powered lobbying currently going on over the job as several other interest groups are pushing for their candidates to get the job.

Vanguard gathered that the stakeholders under the aegis of Concerned Rivers Sports Professionals are advising the governor to look at experience, capacity and competence which Idah, a clergy with his Church based in Port Harcourt, possesses.

They argued that of all the candidates penciled down for the job, Idah a former goalkeeper with Sharks FC and Iwuanyanwu Nationale stands out with the clout of a leader who will be respected and doors opened to him in the course of his duties.

“Peterside Idah is the best man for the job. This we have told our dear governor,” begins our source…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper