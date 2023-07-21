Worrying signals in the aviation sector





THE Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, recently suspended aspects of the operational specifications of the Boeing 737 aircraft of Max Air Ltd due to a series of ugly incidents which nearly cost the airline and the nation dearly. The airline’s planes have been involved in at least four recent incidents, including loss of landing gears on take-off at the Yola Airport. This forced the flight to practically crash-land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, causing great panic both onboard and among the onlookers at the airport.

A Max Air plane failed to take off at the Aminu Kano International Airport, while another aircraft had to abort a flight when it was discovered that the aviation fuel was adulterated. One of the airline’s planes also had to make an air return when a fault was discovered on its cockpit instruments just after a take-off.

The most grievous was the near-fatal landing at the Minna Airport of a flight from Saudi Arabia. Bad weather forced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper