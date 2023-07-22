46-year-old Nigerian dies mysteriously in Scotland





* Mourning eldest brother in Imo slumps, dies too

By Dickson Omobola

Security and health Experts in Glasgow, Scotland are battling to unravel the mystery surrounding the sudden death of a young Nigerian businessman, John Oguchukwu on May 10 2023.

John, owner of JP Stores Glasgow, whose 46th birthday anniversary was billed to take place in August 28 this year died in his sleep some hours after he returned from work.

Effort by his heartbroken wife, Paulene Oguchukwu (Phd) to wake him failed as the deceased did not respond to his usual telephone alarm. She subsequently discovered that her husband was breathless.

Amidst the confusion, Paulene alerted John’s elder Brother, Uchenna when effort by the Emergency Medical Team in Glasgow yielded no result, having failed to revive him.

The wife disclosed that though her husband had appointment to see his medical doctor at daybreak, he never had any sign of failing health.

According to her, John had executed his normal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper