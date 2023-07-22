Affirm INEC’s claim that I won in 21 states, Atiku tells court





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

A former Vice President and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, sitting in Abuja, to declare that he won the presidential election that held on February 25, in 21 states.

Atiku, in a final written address he filed through his team of lawyers led by Chief Chris Uche, SAN, said his claim was based on a reply the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, filed in response to the petition he filed to nullify President Bola Tinubu’s election.

He contended that the electoral body, in its own final brief of argument, neither disputed, retracted, debunked nor claimed that the averment it made in its reply, was in error.

Atiku, told the court that INEC had in its reply to his petition, confirmed him as winner of the presidential contest in Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bauchi, Bavelsa, Borno, Delta, Ekiti, Gombe, Jigawa, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper