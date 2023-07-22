ANTHRAX is here: Eat ‘ponmo’ and die, Adetifa, NCDC DG, insists





•Says contacts of Niger animal case being tracked to prevent human cases

By Omobola Dickson

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa is the Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC. In this interview, Adetifa speaks on the case of anthrax discovered in a farm in Niger State, insisting that people should refrain from eating animal hides, also known as ponmo, bush meat and dead animals “you did not kill”.

How do you describe the case in Niger State? Is it an outbreak?

We are worried about any case of anthrax; one case as we have at the moment is an outbreak. In this case, our colleagues in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development received word of ill animals and dead animals and went to investigate. Within a 48-hour period, a diagnosis of anthrax was made and immediate remedial action to ensure safe disposal of the animals and products.

The process of recalling the product that was processed in the facility also started. We were notified to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper