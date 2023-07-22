APC Crisis: Discontent over choice of Ganduje as APC chair





•Stakeholders grumble over distortion of zoning formula

•Kano anti-graft agency hires Falana to prosecute him

By Omeiza Ajayi; Bashir Bello & Abdulmumin Murtala

Reports that President Bola Tinubu and Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC may have settled for the immediate-past Governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as successor to the erstwhile National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu have caused ripples within the party.

While the National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman was the first to kick against the proposition, describing it as the “height of insensitivity” and “politically suicidal”, some other officials of the party regretted that the president might be toeing the same path as his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari who had imposed Adamu on the party in the eleventh hour.

Also, a former Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Reuben Abati said the corruption…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper