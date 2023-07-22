Bandits in power (BIP), By Emeka Obasi





Policy decisions are taken outside Aso Villa, this is the practice even if we do not want to say it. Since 2010, those who determine what the country gets hardly sleep within the precincts of the seat of power. Call them power brokers, I see them as the real bandits.

Jerry Rawlings did not mince words in 1979 when he announced that while Nigeria was busy executing petty thieves at the Bar Beach, Ghana had taken down jumbo size robbers at Labadi Beach. He was talking about the death of three former Heads of State and some Service Chiefs.

The real bandits in Nigeria control our lives. Fuel Subsidy sounds abstract to citizens who are yet to figure out how a country with four refineries continues to be outsmarted by a few individuals who milk the nation dry, live big and sit on the future of compatriots.

In the past, there was Kaduna Mafia. Those who made it up were more interested in power, using their influence. Many of them were top military generals, with a spice of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper