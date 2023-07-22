Bauchi govt dethrone six traditional rulers over involvement in partisan politics, others





By Charly Agwam, Bauchi

Six traditional rulers in Bauchi state have been dismissed from office for alleged participation in partisan politics in the 2023 general elections.

According to statement signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of Local Government Service Commission Nasiru Ibrahim Dewu on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, the royal fathers were sacked for involvement in partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment/felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination.

Those affected include, Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami, District Head of Udubo, Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar, District Head of Azare, Umar Omar, Village Head of Gadiya, and Umar Bani, Village Head of Tarmasuwa all in Katagum Emirate Council.

Also dismissed from Bauchi Emirate Council are: Bello Suleman, Village Head of Beni and Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara, Village Head of Badara.

“The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of Six…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper