Buhari attends wedding in Borno, receives bride for Zulum’s son

Former President, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday in Maiduguri, served as the ‘wali’ (groom’s representative) who received the wife of Mohammed Babagana Zulum, eldest son of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum.

The wedding of Fatiha took place at the Maiduguri Central Mosque around the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi.

The wedding was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Governors of Kwara, Gombe, Yobe, Ogun, Niger, Ogun, Bauchi, Abia, Lagos and the Katsina States, National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu, former Governors of Borno, Maina Ma'aji Lawan and Ali Modu Sheriff, former Governors of Kano, Jigawa, Kebbi Kaduna and Zamfara States Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, Atiku Bagudu, Nasir El-Rufai and Bello Matawalle, former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, immediate past IGP, Usman Baba Alkali, GCEO of NNPCL, Mele Kyari Kolo.





