EFCC docks ex-Minister, Oduah, others over alleged N7.9bn fraud





….fixes Oct 17 for trial, orders transfer of case-file to AGF’s office

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, arraigned a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah, before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on a 25-count charge.

Oduah, who served as Aviation Minister from 2011 to 2014, is facing trial over an allegation that she laundered public funds to the tune of about 7.9billion, in connivance with eight others.

Other defendants in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/316/20, are; Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi, Chukwuma Irene Chinyere, Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd and Sobora International Ltd.

However, the defendants, who were docked before trial Justice Inyang Ekwo, pleaded not guilty to the charge when it was read to them in the open court.

The anti-graft agency, among other things, alleged that Oduah, who also represented Anambra North in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper