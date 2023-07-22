First Lady, Senator Oluremi tasks youths on nation building





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The First lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has admonished youths across the country to be diligent and arise to take their place in nation building.

She gave this charge in Abuja at the 2023 National Convention of the Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), with the theme: “The Role of Christian Youths in National Building.”

The President wife, who was represented by the Wife of the Chief of Staff to the President, Salamotu Gbajabiamila expressed deep optimism that despite the challenges confronting Nigeria, the country will reach its full potentials.

She encouraged the youths to emulate and imbibe strong virtues such as courage, integrity, humility and obedience to God as exhibited by biblical characters who shaped the course of history.

Senator Tinubu in a statement issued by Busola Kukoyi, her Special Adviser on Media was quoted as saying, “There is no doubt that youths have a huge role to play both in the body of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper