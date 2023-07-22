Fuel subsidy: Automobile transportation now luxury in Lagos – Rhodes-Vivour 





Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour said automobile transportation has now become a luxury in Lagos stated as a result of the hike in fuel price occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy.

Rhodes-Vivour made this claim in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

He stated, “Fuel prices have made automobile transportation a luxury in Lagos. BUT this government and its party have had 23 years to build an integrated mass transportation system by maximizing rail lines and waterways. However, year after year THEY CONTINUE TO FAIL THEà PEOPLE.