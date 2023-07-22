Lawmakers sucking Nigeria dry





By Ise-Oluwa Ige; Henry Umoru; Luminous Jannamike; Dayo Johnson; Dapo Akinrefon; Rotimi Ojomoyela; Shina Abubakar; Steve Oko; Deola Badru & James Ogunnaike

This is scandalous. It is nothing but sheer insensitivity that as Nigerians are groaning under the weight of the current economic realities, a presiding officer of the National Assembly could appoint 400 aides to himself alone who are being paid for virtually doing nothing by the Nigerian tax payers.

The number of aides to be engaged by Presiding Officers in the nation’s National Assembly is open ended as the President of the Senate and the Deputy Senate President can each engage over three hundred persons. Each federal lawmaker is entitled to five aides who are paid by the National Assembly Service Commission. But the number of aides to be engaged by Presiding Officers is left to their discretion, which invariably is exploited by those who want to use the office , appointing aides for political reasons especially in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper