Livestock farmer raises alarm over fear of suspected anthrax outbreak in Makurdi





…we’re investigating case – Public Health Director

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

There is fear of a suspected case of anthrax in Makurdi, the Benue State capital following the alarm raised by a livestock farmer, name withheld, who lost a pig to a strange ailment on his farm

The farmer who resides in the Judges Quarters area of the town had Saturday reported on social media that he had a situation in his house.

The farmer in the message said “I woke up and one of my pigs died with black liquid flowing from its nose. According to the warnings by the Federal Government that’s a symptom of anthrax. I got a veterinary doctor who came and did some checks and confirmed symptoms from the rest.”

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the livestock farmer explained that, “the pig had been showing symptoms of sickness since April but someone had been treating it. Last week, it started rejecting food. By yesterday, we noticed that the pig was weak, so we gave it food. I have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper