No crisis in Abia LG workers union, NULGE tells Gov Otti





By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The National leadership of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, has told Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti, that there is no leadership crisis in the State chapter of the union.

NULGE explained that it is worried about false information being promoted in social media and by some radio stations in Abia State, that the state leadership of the union is in turmoil over who is the authentic state president of the union.

Vanguard gathered that the vice president of the union in the state,Comrade Kenneth Nwasuka, has been laying claims to be the Acting president of the union against the state president of the Abia NULGE, Comrade Ikechi Nwaigwe,whose tenure is still subsisting.

The union said it deemed it necessary to provide clarifications to the Governor and set the records straight without equivocation, that there are no crisis in the Abia state chapter of NULGE.

In a letter signed by the General Secretary of NULGE,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper