Oyo to recruit 200 health workers to prevent disease outbreak





The waste management consultant to Oyo State Government, Mottainai Recycling Ltd. has announced plans to recruit 200 environmental health workers to forestall the outbreak of diseases in the state.

Ms Uloma Airhienbuwa, the Chief Strategy Officer of the firm, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Airhienbuwa said the environmental health workers would educate the people on the best sanitary practices.

“We have concluded arrangements to recruit about 200 environmental health officers to forestall outbreak of diseases in Oyo State,” she said.

Airhienbuwa called on residents of the state to be conscious of their environment and support the efforts of the government to ensure healthy environment.

She added that the ad-hoc environmental health officers to be recruited would be deployed to all the local government areas of the state.

Airhienbuwa added that they would educate residents on the best sanitary practices to avoid the spread of transmittable and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper