Plateau: COAS establishes new operation to tackle insecurity in Mangu

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

A new Operation, Hakorin Damisa IV has been launched in Mangu local government area, Plateau State by the Nigerian Army as a launchpad to tackle the emerging insecurity in the local government area.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja who was in Mangu on Saturday to launch the new operation said the aim was to tackle and end the recurring killings in the area as he tasked the personnel of the new operation to deal decisively with trouble makers.

Hakorin Damisa is a Hausa language which means Leopard’s teeth.

Addressing the personnel dedicated to the operation, the COAS said, “I am here to thank you for what you have been doing to bring peace and stability to Mangu and Plateau State. As your Chief of Army Staff, I have encapsulated my command philosophy which is to have a Nigerian Army that is well-trained, equipped and highly motivated towards achieving our constitutional…





