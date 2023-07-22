Premature baby who fit in mum’s bra comes home after 181 days





“He’s a little fighter,” said mum Krysten Risbon, 22, of her newborn son. “He’s a miracle.”

Born 16 weeks early, Zaylan Reed weighed just 1lb 6 oz when he was born — and doctors said he wouldn’t make it.

“When I first held him he sat in my bra,” said Krysten, from Altoona, Pennsylvania, USA. “Now only his foot fits in.”

When he was born, baby Zaylan had a hole in his heart and ROP – an eye disease which can occur when babies are born prematurely – but after 181 days on and off oxygen in the hospital he’s at home and healthy.

When Krysten went into labour at 23 weeks and six days, doctors assumed the bleeding she was experiencing was the result of a yeast infection.

“I instantly started having more pain,” recalled Krysten. “I was up all night screaming.”

When the couple returned to the hospital, they found she was 4 cm dilated. Kaylan was told she was going to have her baby that day, but that he probably wouldn’t make…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper