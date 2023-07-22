Shehu Sani begs Tinubu to give 25% palliative to persons with disabilities





Sen. Shehu Sani has urged President Bola Tinubu to give 25 per cent fuel subsidy palliative to Persons with Disabilities (PWD).

Sani said this when he led leaders of PWD from Kaduna State on a visit to the Executive Secretary, National Commission for Persons with Disabilities(NCPWD) in Abuja on Friday.

The former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central, said the 25 per cent consideration had become necessary in view of the impact of economic challenges on them.

He said PWD in Nigeria, who were over 35 million, were not only grappling with disabilities but also poverty, adding that “they face double tragedy”.

He said he was optimistic that when the palliative would be released to the commission on their behalf, it would be judiciously distributed.

On challenges, Sani said from interactions with management of the commission, it was obvious that funding was a major problem.

“I am happy that you have been able to carry out your mandate as a commission even with…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper