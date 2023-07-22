Social media war: Uche Elendu fires back at Angela Okorie





…Says: ‘I’m praying for her, she’s going through a lot’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress-turned-singer Angela Okorie came after her colleague Uche Elendu last Thursday, when the latter turned 40, throwing tantrums at her and accusing the actress of falsifying her age.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Legit queen as she’s fondly called by her fans, dared Elendu to respond to her tirade. She called out the actress, whom she claimed was formerly her closest pal, describing her as a ‘demonic friend.’ She recalled how Uche Elendu betrayed her, while in her ugliest moment.

Angela reopened old wounds by sharing a pathetic video of herself lying critically in a hospital bed after she escaped death following a deadly attack by some suspected armed robbers in 2019. She accused Elendu of recording her condition on video while she was hospitalized and sending the same to bloggers.

‘A friend who was videoing her friend in this condition and sending to bloggers that one na…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper