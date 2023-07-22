Why we are extending free, compulsory education to JSS in Edo – SUBEB Chair





By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Chairman, Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mrs. Ozavize Salami said the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki decided to extend free and compulsory education to the Junior Secondary School (JSS) to ensure that an average Edo child that goes to school should be able to obtain a minimum training that gives the child skill for survival.

Salami stated this at a press briefing yesterday where she outlined the achievements of the Board under her watch.

According to her, “The governor has always said that he wants to ensure that all children in our state have access to quality education that will prepare them for the global labour market. We want to be a state where every child is able to read at the age of ten.”

Salami said “Basic education in Edo state is now ten years. One year of mandatory ECCB class, six years of primary education and three years of Junior Secondary School; the junior secondary classes were…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper