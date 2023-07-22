WIZKID: London girls special, women God on earth





…Evening Standard corners him in London

….Says ‘My music saved my life’

….The Afrobeats music from the last 12 years has been about changing the way the world sees Nigeria, Africa’

…Why I don’t like to speak about politicians in Nigeria

Ahead of his huge gig in London this month, the ‘Star Boy’ talks about how music saved his life, how he sometimes feels like God and how his mum made him a go-getter.

Wizkid is showing off his glistening, many-gemmed diamond necklace, last seen at his acclaimed performance on the Other Stage at Glastonbury last month. “There are different coloured stones from all around the world,” he beams.

The Afrobeats superstar, real name Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, is taking a breather backstage at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where his sold-out More Love, Less Ego sold out world tour is scheduled to stop by on July 29.

He’s here for a media day to promote this upcoming gig, and as we settle in he also promotes a new side…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper