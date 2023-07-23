Angela Okorie’s beef with Uche Elendu: Fans worried over actress’ mental health





By Sylvester Kwentua, edited by Ayo Onikoyi

Fans and lovers of the Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood, have raised concerns over the mental health of screen goddess Angela Okorie, after the actress last week spent a lot of time fighting and beefing a few female celebrities.

Angela Okorie, who seems to be on a mission, spared no words online, as she had unpleasant things to say about a few of her colleagues in the industry; Uche Elendu and Anita Joseph.

How it started

Reports have it that Angela, who has not hidden her displeasure with her erstwhile friend, Uche Elendu in the past, wasted no time in grabbing another opportunity, to throw more shades at Uche Elendu, as Uche celebrated her 40 years old birthday recently.

While a lot of people wished Uche good things on her birthday, Angela used that opportunity to remind Uche of her bitterness towards her once good friend.

In a deleted comment, Angela Okorie slammed Uche for lying about her age when she knew she was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper